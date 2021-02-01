Advertisement

The 37th Annual Munising Moose Lodge Fishing Derby is set to take place

Changes have been made to follow Coronavirus restrictions
Changes have been made to the Moose Lodge's derby this year
Changes have been made to the Moose Lodge's derby this year(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Moose Lodge Fishing Derby is underway. This year will mark the 37th annual fishing derby hosted by the lodge.

The derby will run from Saturday, Feb. 13 from 7 A.M. to 3 P.M.

And due to coronavirus restrictions, it will look different this year.

Instead of dinner and awards at the lodge, pasties and awards will be given on the ice.

However, the participation fee of $15 was lowered to $10, but awards have increased.

“We have two categories for pike. For the adults, the awards are $150, $100, and $75 for first, seconds, and third - same thing for perch. For children, first, second, and third is $75, $50, and $25 dollars for pike and for perch,” Moose Lodge Treasurer, Josh Deisenroth, said. He also said the first ten kids to make a catch after awards will also be awarded a $5 prize.

