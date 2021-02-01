Advertisement

Ryan Report - January 31, 2021

This week, TV6′s Don Ryan videoconferences with Todd Penegor, the Company President and CEO of Wendy’s.
By Don Ryan
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, TV6′s Don Ryan videoconferences with Todd Penegor, the Company President and CEO of Wendy’s.

Penegor grew up in Iron Mountain, graduating from high school there in the early 1980s.

On this episode, Penegor recalls his time in the U.P. and speaks more about running one of the largest restaurant chains.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
The North Country Snowmobile Club posted video of the fire to its Facebook page.
None injured in trail groomer fire in Ontonagon
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
“Let Them Play” rally on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Sponsoring nonprofit South Shore Fishing Association announced 361 adult entries and 87 kids...
2021 Teal Lake Fishing Derby draws big turnout in socially-distant setting

Latest News

TV6's Don Ryan during the Jan. 31, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - January 31, 2021 - Part 4
TV6's Don Ryan during the Jan. 31, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - January 31, 2021 - Part 3
Todd Penegor, Company President and CEO of Wendy's, on the Jan. 31, 2021 episode of TV6's The...
The Ryan Report - January 31, 2021 - Part 2
Todd Penegor, Company President and CEO of Wendy's, on the Jan. 31, 2021 episode of TV6's The...
The Ryan Report - January 31, 2021 - Part 1