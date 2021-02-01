Ryan Report - January 31, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, TV6′s Don Ryan videoconferences with Todd Penegor, the Company President and CEO of Wendy’s.

Penegor grew up in Iron Mountain, graduating from high school there in the early 1980s.

On this episode, Penegor recalls his time in the U.P. and speaks more about running one of the largest restaurant chains.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.