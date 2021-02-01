Advertisement

Red Wings stopped one goal short against Florida again

Larkin scores for Red Wings
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and the Florida Panthers held off the Detroit Red Wings for a 3-2 win. Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after pulling goalie Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater. Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldn’t get another shot past Chris Driedger to extend the game. Driedger finished with 32 saves for the Panthers, whose only loss this season was in a shootout. Dylan Larkin scored to put the Red Wings ahead early in the game.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police say mall shooting leaves one dead and another injured, no one in custody
The North Country Snowmobile Club posted video of the fire to its Facebook page.
None injured in trail groomer fire in Ontonagon
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
“Let Them Play” rally on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Sponsoring nonprofit South Shore Fishing Association announced 361 adult entries and 87 kids...
2021 Teal Lake Fishing Derby draws big turnout in socially-distant setting

Latest News

13th ranked Ohio State shoots its way past Michigan State
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Cross Country Skiers top Michigan Tech, two other teams
(NMU Graphic)
Wildcat Track and Field start season strong in Lower Peninsula
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Women also score season high in blowout over LSSU