Advertisement

‘Pure panda joy’: National Zoo giant pandas frolic in snow

Several inches of snow fell on the area Sunday and continued Monday
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The giant pandas at the National Zoo weren’t about to let a winter snowstorm go to waste.

Video posted on social media by the zoo shows Mei Xiang and Tian Tian living it up in their snowy enclosure.

“Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy,” says a tweet from the National Zoo. “Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian!”

Several inches of snow fell on the area Sunday and continued Monday.

The panda fun is all there in black and white.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
The North Country Snowmobile Club posted video of the fire to its Facebook page.
None injured in trail groomer fire in Ontonagon
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
“Let Them Play” rally on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Bigfoot Hideout is located along Trail 7 in Christmas
New Bigfoot Hideout food truck in Christmas open to snowmobilers riding through

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
Pictured left to right: Samantha Skorupski, Coldwell Banker-Schmidt; Rick Curtis, Key Realty;...
Bay College Student Food Pantry receives support from realtors
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 9, 2007, silver bullions are displayed in the...
Wall Street’s GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet Republicans who propose lesser virus aid, smaller stimulus checks
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Sec. Benson unveils legislative agenda to ‘advance the vote, protect democracy’