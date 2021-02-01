NMU’s Loughran, Erkkila named WCHA Players of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - Following a weekend sweep at home against Ferris State University, two Wildcat skaters have earned league Player of the Week honors as announced by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Monday afternoon.

In his first game back, Griffin Loughran wasted no time in highlighting the box score as he set up Northern Michigan University’s first goal of the game just 33 seconds into Friday night’s contest. He also tallied a goal and another assist on the night for a three-point evening.

On Saturday night, the junior forward recorded another assist, along with an empty net goal for a five-point weekend which led both his team and the WCHA while tied for third among all NCAA Division I players. His three assists also led the league, tied with fellow Wildcat Tim Erkkila.

Erkkila picked up his first career point in a Wildcat sweater on Friday night against FSU, earning the primary assist on AJ Vanderbeck’s game-winning goal. The freshman defensemen followed up Friday’s performance with a two-point night on Saturday, picking up two assists in the victory for his first career multi-point game. His three assists on the weekend led both his team and the WCHA as well as was tied for third in the NCAA.

On the defensive side of the ice, Erkkila blocked six shots over the two game spread for second among NMU players. His six blocked shots also ranked tied for second nationally among all rookie blueliners and ranked first in the WCHA for all freshmen while third overall.

This is both Wildcats’ first weekly award of the season and the first of Erkkila’s career. This is the fourth career weekly honor for Loughran.

