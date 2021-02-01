NMU Women also score season high in blowout over LSSU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team dominated the ball in an 83-66 victory over Lake Superior State University, Sunday afternoon, for the weekend sweep.

From the field, the women shot 50 percent, including 10 baskets from beyond the three.

Four individuals had double-figure performances in the win, including Elena Alaix who led the team with 16 points. Kayla Tierney posted the second-most points, hitting five of her six shot attempts from beyond the arc for 15 total points. Tierney also led the team in assists, contributing on seven additional baskets.

Through the first five minutes of action, NMU held their opponent to just two points while jumping out to a 17-2 lead, an advantage too much for the Laker offense to overcome as the Wildcats continued to stifle their chances. At the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats were up 21-11.

LSSU cut the Wildcats’ lead to seven points to start the second quarter but a 14-3 run by NMU would give them the generous lead back, up 35-17.

To wrap up the first half, Vivianne Jende sank two shots from the line to give her team the 23-point lead as they headed to the locker room, up 42-19.

The Wildcats held their biggest lead of the game with 7:48 to play as the scoreboard read 77-46. The final Wildcat tally came off a made layup from Peyton Wright with 3:18 to play for the 83-60 final.

NMU concludes their season-long road stretch next weekend with a trip to Northwood, January 5-6. Tipoff Friday night is set for 6 p.m. before a 3 p.m. start the following day.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.