NMU Cross Country Skiers top Michigan Tech, two other teams

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University nordic ski teams had solid performances this weekend as they swept the four CCSA NMU Invitational events, finishing first in each of the four races.

In the men’s 10K, the Wildcats swept the podium on Saturday afternoon, taking first through fourth in the men’s 10K race. Kjetil Banerud finished atop the standings, crossing the line at 27:16.3 while Matthew Bourne took the silver in 27:34.0.

Zak Ketterson, who crossed the line in 27:36.6, and Maurus Grond, in 27:55.1, took third and fourth, respectively.

In total, the Wildcats took seven of the top-10 finishes in the event.

Malin Boerjesjoe took first in the women’s 5K race, finishing with a time of 14:52.5 while Hilde Eide took third overall in 15:14.0

Pauline Forren (15:39.4), Nadine Matter (15:46.0), Pearl Harvey (15:53.0) and Katerina Hyncicova (16:11.9) rounded out the Wildcats in the top-10, finishing sixth, seventh, ninth and tenth.

Sunday started out with Zak Ketterson clinching gold in the men’s 20K race Sunday morning, crossing the line in 50:15.0 just ahead of teammate Tobias Moosman in second with a time of 51:04.7.

After his gold medal performance on Saturday, Kjetil Banerud rounded out the top-qualifiers for the Wildcats, taking fourth overall in 51:30.4.

Maurus Grond (7th; 52:35.9), Matthew Bourne (8th; 53:07.5) and Daniel Strenz (53:12.8) also finished among the top-10 for NMU.

For the second straight day, Malin Boerjesjoe claimed the first place finish in the women’s 15K with a time of 44:06.2. Hilde Eide placed directly after her teammate, taking second overall in 44:50.6.

Savanna Fassio took fourth in 45:37.1, followed by Nadine Matter with a time of 45:44.5 and fifth overall.

Pearl Harvey, Merle Richter and Pauline Forren also placed among the top-10 in the event.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.