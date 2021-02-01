New Bigfoot Hideout food truck in Christmas open to snowmobilers riding through

CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WLUC) - Just over a week ago, Bigfoot Hideout opened its doors to offer an all-new experience to snowmobilers in Christmas.

Sharon Seremek, Bigfoot Hideout owner and partner, said, “For five years we were the Fish Basket in town, and we served fresh fish, but you can’t get fresh fish in the winter, so we thought we would do something different and new.”

Seremek said that “new” is the first food truck in Christmas located next to Trail 7.

“We’re right off the trail. I think one of our problems is we don’t have signage out on the trails directing people to come here, but we’re working on that.”

However, despite being new, the biggest challenge so far, according to co-partner, Josh Allen, is the weather.

“Some more snow would help. If we had a lot more snow, there would be a lot more snowmobilers up.”

But warmer weather and less snow is not changing operations. Snowmobilers can pull up, warm up at the fire, and order any food from breakfast burritos to cheese curds.

“Breakfast sandwiches, French toast sticks, brauts, hotdogs, French fries, tater tots, boneless wings - that kind of stuff,” Allen said.

And although the hideout is right off of the snow mobile trail, anyone is allowed to stop by, grab some food and warm up, no matter what they’re riding of driving.

“We’re out here for them if they get hungry and can’t find a place to eat, we’re here for them,” he said.

Right now, the Bigfoot Hideout is cash only and is open every Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

