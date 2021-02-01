MTU’s Mackay earns GLIAC Basketball weekly recogition

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced weekly awards following the fourth week of the Women’s Basketball season. Michigan Tech senior guard Ellie Mackay claimed GLIAC Women’s Basketball North Division Player of the Week honors for the second time in her career.

Mackay was outstanding on both ends of the court and helped the Huskies to three wins this week. She totaled 66 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and one block and averaged a team high 33 minutes per game. Tuesday, Mackay shot 54-percent (6-for-11) from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range for 18 points. The Huskies won the game 55-46 against Northern Michigan.

Friday afternoon, Mackay shot 54-percent (6-for-11) again for 17 points in a road win over Ferris State 66-51. In the Huskies most recent contest, Mackay marked a season high 31 points after shooting 10-for-21 overall with three triples on seven attempts. Mackay’s stalwart defense has been on display this season as she added three steals this week. She was also nearly perfect from the free throw line after making 13 of 14 attempts.

Mackay has scored 15 or more points on five occasions this winter and leads the team with 15.2 points per game. Last year, she was named all-GLIAC second team and earned GLIAC North Division player of the week in week five of the 2019-20 season.

The Huskies won their sixth straight game Saturday and continue their current road swing with games against Saginaw Valley State Friday and Saturday night.

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

Addthis

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.