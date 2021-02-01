Advertisement

Monday’s weather a walk on the mild side to begin February

Daytime highs climbing to the 30s in some locations plus light snow chances north
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
A low pressure trough arriving from Western Ontario/Northern Minnesota looks to brush the northern U.P. with light snow showers overnight Sunday and into Monday.

A mild temperature trend kicks off the start to February with Monday afternoon highs reaching the lower 30s in some U.P. locations.

LES chances persist along the north wind belts until Tuesday afternoon as building high pressure aloft enforces drier air and continued warming in the region.

The mild pattern gives way to a frigid winter weather pattern into the second half of a week with a series of systems bringing widespread snow to the U.P. beginning Thursday.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow showers (accumulations <2″) mainly over the northern counties; north breezes 5-15 mph

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Chance of a.m. snow showers in the north wind belts, otherwise becoming partly cloudy

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, milder

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; breezy

>Highs: 30

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; colder

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; frigid

>Highs: 0s

