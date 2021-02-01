Advertisement

Michigan House Democrats reveal specifics for $5 billion recovery plan

The Democrats urge the Republicans to vote on their proposed plan as soon as possible.
The Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan.
The Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan.(WILX)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan House Democrats explained the specifics of their proposed $5 billion recovery plan, saying the money will come from the federal government, during a Monday morning virtual press conference.

They urge the Republicans to vote on the plan as soon as possible.

The plan allocates $90 million for vaccine distribution throughout Michigan, $575 million to expand COVID testing, contact tracing and lab capacity, $2.1 billion in food assistance, $661 million to help with rental assistance and winter utility bills, $2 billion to public schools, and $270 million in aid to small businesses.

The Democrats also look to extend unemployment assistance from 20 to 26 weeks.

Representative Joe Tate, after explaining the recovery plan specifics, says this money is “ready to be released back to the people of Michigan.”

Representative Kelly Breen says, “Through the Democratic recovery plan, we can begin to heal our state from the physical, emotional, and financial duress Michiganders have suffered due to the pandemic.”

Representative Laurie Pohutsky says the plan will help with getting Michiganders vaccinated.

“Getting shots in the arms, which Michigan has begun doing, has to be our top priority. We must ensure that counties have sufficient doses, and this bill will do just that,” says Representative Pohutsky.

A whole House meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, and Republicans are expected to vote on the recovery plan.

