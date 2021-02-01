Mayor, bar owner cautions indoor dining reopening isn’t a ‘green light’

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan restaurants and bars could open indoor dining Monday for the first time in two-and-a-half months.

The reopening comes with restrictions under a new coronavirus order from the state health department.

The mayor of Crystal Falls, who also owns River North Bar and Grill in Iron River, says the shutdown that started Nov. 18 has been very tough for small businesses. He encourages people to support businesses in their communities in a safe way.

“Just because it opened doesn’t mean we have the green light,” Mike McCarthy said. “This just means they’re giving us the opportunity to maintain our businesses, to keep our businesses and to have the opportunity for the public to leave their homes briefly, get a bite to eat, enjoy the outside, enjoy the outdoors, enjoy seeing people, but with precautions in place.”

Click on the video above to hear McCarthy explain his reopening plans at River North.

Restaurants and bars can reopen at 25% indoor capacity with up to 100 people. Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table. Outdoor tents with four sides are permitted under these same rules. Bars and restaurants must close by 10:00 p.m. Contact information must be collected from diners for contact tracing purposes, and masks must be worn when away from your table.

