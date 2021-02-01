Advertisement

Marquette County seeing spike in cases of gonorrhea

In just January, five cases were seen in the county.
Gonorrhea illustration.
Gonorrhea illustration.(KWQC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County is seeing a spike in cases of gonorrhea this year.

Marquette County Health Department identified five cases of gonorrhea during January 2021, as compared to the department’s yearly average of eight to 11 cases.

All patients with symptoms compatible with gonorrhea and those with potential exposure to others with sexual transmitted diseases should seek medical care. Because a large number of gonococcal infections are asymptomatic, routine screening of sexually active patients at high risk of infection and complications from gonorrhea is recommended. These include:

  • HIV-infected men and women
  • Sexually active women <25 years old
  • Individuals with new or many sexual partners
  • Men who have sex with men
  • Individuals with a history of other sexually transmitted infection(s)
  • Women ≤ 35 years old and men ≤ 30 years old entering correctional facilities, at every initial intake

For more information, check out “Treatment of Uncomplicated Neisseria Gonorrhea Infections” which includes recommended changes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), updated December 2020.

