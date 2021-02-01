Marquette County restaurants resume limited dine-in service

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - As of February 1, Michigan restaurants are able to reopen for dine-in service. However, limitations on how many customers can be served at one time are causing mixed feelings among Marquette County restaurant owners.

Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub in Harvey is closed on Mondays, so staff had an extra day to prepare for in-person service. Operating manager Scott Arbour says while opening at 25% capacity isn’t ideal, the size of the restaurant provides room to seat a decent number of customers safely.

“With our amount of space and tables, I believe we’ll still be able to have a good dine-in experience for our customers,” said Arbour. “We’ve been long awaiting and living under the guidelines, so we feel fully prepared to safely reopen and serve our guests.”

However, others, like Aubree’s Pizzeria & Grill owner Bryan French, believe 25% just isn’t enough.

“It’s a little bit of an overreach by the governor,” French said. “There’s no science to back it up. We should’ve been at 50% to start, because at 25% we’re just losing less money.”

French says he wants a timeline for when restaurants can fully return to business as usual.

“There’s not been anything from the governor that has been clear and concise on what we have to do and the goals we have to meet to open to 50% and 100%,” said French.

Despite their frustrations, French and Arbour say they’re making the best of the situation and looking forward to serving as many customers as possible in person.

“Takeout vs. dine-in…you can prep and try to package as well as you can, but nothing beats fresh barbecue straight out of the kitchen,” Arbour said.

“We’re really excited to be moving in the right direction and finally able to serve some of our guests and some of our friends and family that haven’t been in in a long time,” said French.

Both Arbour and French say they’re following state safety guidelines and doing everything possible to keep dine-in customers healthy. They are keeping tables at least six feet apart, limiting parties to six people at most, wearing masks, and sanitizing surfaces regularly.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.