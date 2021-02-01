Advertisement

Local restaurants prepare to reopen for indoor dining

Jeffrey’s Restaurant owner says shutdown is the hardest thing he’s experienced
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Local restaurant owners have been waiting for months to open their dining rooms for customers.

Cooperation of customers is vital for the continuing success of restaurants.

This includes wearing a mask, social distancing, and limiting your party to six people or fewer. The owner of Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette is following protocol and has been ready to serve the community since the ban on indoor dining began. He admits it’s the hardest situation he’s experienced as a business owner.

“It’s probably been the hardest experience of my life. You know, I’m a Yooper and I went through a lot of snow storms and winters where they have been the harshest ever and whatever- nothing compares to this,” Claims Jeffrey Erickson, owner of Jeffrey’s Restaurant. “This has been the hardest situation for me as a restaurant owner and as a social person, you know, and you take away all the social aspects. It’s hard on a person when you’re a social person and a people person and in that industry of serving people, you know. Hard.”

Jeffery looks forward to seeing familiar faces in his dining room again.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
The North Country Snowmobile Club posted video of the fire to its Facebook page.
None injured in trail groomer fire in Ontonagon
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
“Let Them Play” rally on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Sponsoring nonprofit South Shore Fishing Association announced 361 adult entries and 87 kids...
2021 Teal Lake Fishing Derby draws big turnout in socially-distant setting

Latest News

owner of local restaurant
LIVE at Jeffrey's Restaurant Interview
Edge of Reality VR Arcade offers virtual escape with social bubble intact
Sponsoring nonprofit South Shore Fishing Association announced 361 adult entries and 87 kids...
2021 Teal Lake Fishing Derby draws big turnout in socially-distant setting
Workout room at TM Fitness
Setting fitness goals