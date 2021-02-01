Local restaurants prepare to reopen for indoor dining

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Local restaurant owners have been waiting for months to open their dining rooms for customers.

Cooperation of customers is vital for the continuing success of restaurants.

This includes wearing a mask, social distancing, and limiting your party to six people or fewer. The owner of Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette is following protocol and has been ready to serve the community since the ban on indoor dining began. He admits it’s the hardest situation he’s experienced as a business owner.

“It’s probably been the hardest experience of my life. You know, I’m a Yooper and I went through a lot of snow storms and winters where they have been the harshest ever and whatever- nothing compares to this,” Claims Jeffrey Erickson, owner of Jeffrey’s Restaurant. “This has been the hardest situation for me as a restaurant owner and as a social person, you know, and you take away all the social aspects. It’s hard on a person when you’re a social person and a people person and in that industry of serving people, you know. Hard.”

Jeffery looks forward to seeing familiar faces in his dining room again.

