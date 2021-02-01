Local bank raises money through “Jeans for Greens” campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A bank with locations in Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin has recently encouraged their employees to “dress down” for local charities.

The Stephenson National Bank & Trust have started a program called “Jeans for Greens”. According to a press release, Stephenson bank employees can make donations to local non-profits in return for wearing blue jeans on Fridays.

“As part of our culture of community leadership, SNBT employees are always looking for ways to give back,” said Kathleen Berquist, SNBT Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “The ‘Jeans for Greens’ program was developed for just that reason, to give back while having a little fun with casual attire.”

At the end of the year, SNBT employees have donated a total of $5,000. This donation has been dispersed to 12 organizations: The First Tree of Northeast Wisconsin, Camp Daniel, Crivitz Area Woman’s Club, M&M Area Youth Hockey Association, Pembine Youth Center through Grace Lutheran Church, and Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund.

The program will continue into 2021 and, according to the release, has been a popular program among employees.

