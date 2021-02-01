Advertisement

Editorial: Support small businesses in Upper Michigan this month

“Shop local, buy U.P.” is the message from TV6 & FOX UP General Manager Rick Rhoades.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 restrictions have taken a toll on businesses in Upper Michigan.

Some have been resilient finding creative ways to generate revenue, while others have shut the doors and laid off employees. However, some U.P. businesses may never open again.

In February, TV6 is asking Upper Michigan residents to take the “Shop Local, Buy U.P” pledge. Learn more about the pledge in the video above, from TV6 & FOX UP Vice President and General Manager, Rick Rhoades.

“Please consider the weekly ‘Shop Local, Buy U.P.’ pledge. Together as one, we can make a difference,” Rhoades ends his video message.

