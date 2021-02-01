Advertisement

Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River responds to recent Back Forty Mine news

The coalition says U.P. lawmakers suggest that the judge’s decision was based on unreasonable ‘what if’ scenarios advanced by those opposed to the mine.
Image from the video for "Our Great Menominee River, Amen" on the Coalition to SAVE the...
Image from the video for "Our Great Menominee River, Amen" on the Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River, Inc. website.(Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River, Inc)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County group is voicing its concerns regarding the recent news about the Aquila Resources Back Forty Mine project.

Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River sent a statement to TV6 on Feb. 1, following a statement in support of the mine from U.P. lawmakers and the news that Aquila is appealing the judge’s decision.

The response from the coalition’s President, Dale Burie, is below.

A statement was recently released “by Michigan State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township), State Representatives Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock), Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) and Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette), voicing their continued support for the Back Forty Mine and openly criticizing Administrative Law Judge Daniel Pulter’s recent decision denying the wetlands permit for the Back Forty Mine. These lawmakers suggest that the decision was based on unreasonable ‘what if’ scenarios advanced by those opposed to the mine.

“The Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River, Inc. was a party to the contested case proceeding. We sat through 19 days of testimony, reviewed the hundreds of exhibits, and read the legal arguments. We find it hard to believe that these elected representatives took the time to actually read the 76 pages of Judge Pulter’s decision, based on their recent statement.

“The reasons for denying the permit had nothing to do with ‘misinformed environmental rhetoric’ but were based on the express requirements of Michigan law. Aquila submitted the wetland application knowing that it would need to identify the environmental impacts of the project, and there was no dispute that there would be impacts to the wetlands in the area. Aquila chose to attempt to quantify those impacts using a groundwater model that EGLE’s own experts determined was unreliable.

“The coalition is pleased that Judge Pulter agreed to follow the law and deny the wetlands permit, recognizing that failing to reliably identify the wetland impacts at the outset also deprived the public of the ability to meaningfully participate in the permit review process. These ‘lawmakers’ seemed to prefer that these decisions be made behind closed doors without any understanding of the long-term impacts and without a reasonable examination of the potential alternatives.

“These elected representatives also commented that mining has been part of the way of life in the Upper Peninsula, but this proposed metallic sulfide mine on the banks of the Menominee River is a far cry from the iron mines of the ‘old days.’ It puts at risk the reason many of us live, work, and recreate in this beautiful area. We come from all walks of life. We are hunters, sports fishermen, and boaters. We are Republicans and Democrats. We’ve been born and raised here. We are families. We have returned home to retire. We appreciate the role the Menominee River plays in our lives and want to do everything we can to be good stewards of this gift for generations to come.”

For more information about the Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River, click here.

The italicized statement above is the exact wording from the Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
The North Country Snowmobile Club posted video of the fire to its Facebook page.
None injured in trail groomer fire in Ontonagon
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
“Let Them Play” rally on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Bigfoot Hideout is located along Trail 7 in Christmas
New Bigfoot Hideout food truck in Christmas open to snowmobilers riding through

Latest News

U.S. Postal Service Office in Marquette in June 2020. This view is from TV6's SkyTracker6 drone.
Bergman introducing legislation to name post office after State Sen. Tom Casperson
Pictured left to right: Samantha Skorupski, Coldwell Banker-Schmidt; Rick Curtis, Key Realty;...
Bay College Student Food Pantry receives support from realtors
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Sec. Benson unveils legislative agenda to ‘advance the vote, protect democracy’
Gonorrhea illustration.
Marquette County seeing spike in cases of gonorrhea