Advertisement

Checker Transport offering free rides to Marquette bars and restaurants

Checker Transport is offering free rides tomorrow to bars and restaurants as COVID-19...
Checker Transport is offering free rides tomorrow to bars and restaurants as COVID-19 restrictions eased(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Checker Transport in Marquette is looking to help restaurants and bars now that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased and restaurants can resume in-person dining. February 2 from 12-8 p.m. you can get a free ride to and from bars and restaurants within Marquette city limits.

Beyond those limits you can get $10 off your ride. All you have to do is show your local business receipt. Checker Management says they’re happy to help those other businesses who’ve struggled during the pandemic.

“We really want to give back to the community in addition to what we’ve already done and really give people a reason to come out now that we’ve got the vaccine and it’s safe for people to start dining in, start enjoying time with each other again, we want to keep the money local and give back to the businesses,” said Ian Macfarlane, Operations Manager for Checker Transport in Marquette.

Again those free rides are available Tuesday February 2 from 12-8 p.m. The driver will have the free coupon for your ride. You can call Checker Transport in Marquette at 906-226-7777.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
The North Country Snowmobile Club posted video of the fire to its Facebook page.
None injured in trail groomer fire in Ontonagon
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Downtown Crystal Falls is seen in Jan. 2021.
Mayor, bar owner cautions indoor dining reopening isn’t a ‘green light’

Latest News

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
COVID-19 Vaccine grpahic.
Gov. Whitmer: State has given more than 1M COVID-19 vaccines
A reminder to the public about glass recycling
(Left to right, top to bottom) Rep. Sara Cambensy (D), Rep. Beau LaFave (R), Rep. Greg...
U.P. lawmakers call for higher capacity limits at restaurants
A waitress at River North Pub and Grill serves her first customer of the day.
Bars, restaurants open for dine-in