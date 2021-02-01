Checker Transport offering free rides to Marquette bars and restaurants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Checker Transport in Marquette is looking to help restaurants and bars now that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased and restaurants can resume in-person dining. February 2 from 12-8 p.m. you can get a free ride to and from bars and restaurants within Marquette city limits.

Beyond those limits you can get $10 off your ride. All you have to do is show your local business receipt. Checker Management says they’re happy to help those other businesses who’ve struggled during the pandemic.

“We really want to give back to the community in addition to what we’ve already done and really give people a reason to come out now that we’ve got the vaccine and it’s safe for people to start dining in, start enjoying time with each other again, we want to keep the money local and give back to the businesses,” said Ian Macfarlane, Operations Manager for Checker Transport in Marquette.

Again those free rides are available Tuesday February 2 from 12-8 p.m. The driver will have the free coupon for your ride. You can call Checker Transport in Marquette at 906-226-7777.

