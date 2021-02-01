Carla’s Cozy Inn opening for indoor dining and bar service

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowmobilers and travelers will see Carla’s Cozy Inn open back up in Michigamme this week.

Owner of Carla’s, Doug Engle said he is glad to bring back the Cozy Inn just in time for snowmobile season.

“[I’m] really looking forward to everybody coming back and saying hi and having a great burger,” said Engle. “[People can] enjoy our fresh lake trout and fresh whitefish that we get right from Lake Superior.”

With winter finally making its round to the UP, so are snowmobilers.

Engle explained he thinks more people will visit and bring revenue to the UP now -- with bars and restaurants being open.

“We’ve been here a long time,” said Engle. “Everybody knows the great food and congeniality at the Cozy.”

During the shutdown, the Cozy did not participate in takeout. Since it is located in a rural area and the population is low, Engle said that wouldn’t have been feasible.

Engle said his staff has been hard at work cleaning, checking inventory and maintaining the facility to ensure a smooth re-opening process.

The Cozy Inn is open seven days a week from noon to eight.

