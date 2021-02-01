Campfire Coffee coming along in downtown Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee’s newest business is coming along. It’s called Campfire Coffee.

Right now crews are working on the inside to remodel the space located on Iron Street. Their product is already being sold online and at certain businesses but the new store will give them a space to provide a rentable meeting room, kitchen and retail space. Owners Ryan Numela and Keith Dickson say there’s meaning the name Campfire Coffee.

“Our vision is to be an inclusive coffee shop with many other offerings, food and beverages from local businesses, the name Campfire Coffee, what that means to us is how you feel around a campfire, friendly, it’s welcoming and that’s what we want our shop to be,” said Dickson.

The plan is to have the work completed in six to eight weeks. In the meantime you can find their products online and they do offer free delivery to Negaunee and the surrounding area. The T-Bar at Marquette Mountain also serves Campfire Coffee.

