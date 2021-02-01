Advertisement

Bergman introducing legislation to name post office after State Sen. Tom Casperson

The post office to be named the “Senator Tom Casperson Post Office Building” is located at 202 West Washington Street, Suite 1, in Marquette.
U.S. Postal Service Office in Marquette in June 2020. This view is from TV6's SkyTracker6 drone.
U.S. Postal Service Office in Marquette in June 2020. This view is from TV6's SkyTracker6 drone.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - Monday, Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) introduced bipartisan legislation for naming the Marquette Post Office after State Senator Tom Casperson.

Casperson served in the Michigan House and Senate for 14 years, where he passed more than 100 pieces of legislation and was a universally respected voice for the Upper Peninsula. Sen. Casperson died on November 29, 2020 after a two-year battle with lung cancer.

Bergman said, “Tom was a tireless leader for those in the Upper Peninsula – never afraid to work across the aisle and always capable of finding common ground for the betterment of the people he served. This legislation, which has already received bipartisan support from members of the Michigan Congressional delegation, is one more way we can honor his memory and help ensure his legacy lives on for many generations to come.”

Sen. Casperson’s work as a lawmaker and leader for the U.P. has already been recognized by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and he Michigan Legislature, who late last year, enacted legislation dedicating the bridge on US-2 going over the Escanaba River as the “Senator Tom Casperson Memorial Bridge.”

The post office to be named the “Senator Tom Casperson Post Office Building” is located at 202 West Washington Street, Suite 1, in Marquette.

Bergman said while the post office in Sen. Casperson’s hometown of Escanaba was initially considered as a candidate for naming, the facility is not owned by the United States Postal Service and its lease is currently set to expire in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
The North Country Snowmobile Club posted video of the fire to its Facebook page.
None injured in trail groomer fire in Ontonagon
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
“Let Them Play” rally on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Bigfoot Hideout is located along Trail 7 in Christmas
New Bigfoot Hideout food truck in Christmas open to snowmobilers riding through

Latest News

Image from the video for "Our Great Menominee River, Amen" on the Coalition to SAVE the...
Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River responds to recent Back Forty Mine news
Pictured left to right: Samantha Skorupski, Coldwell Banker-Schmidt; Rick Curtis, Key Realty;...
Bay College Student Food Pantry receives support from realtors
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Sec. Benson unveils legislative agenda to ‘advance the vote, protect democracy’
Gonorrhea illustration.
Marquette County seeing spike in cases of gonorrhea