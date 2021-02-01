Advertisement

Bars, restaurants open for dine-in

River North Pub and Grill, Solberg’s Greenleaf Sports Bar and Grill had customers when the business opened Monday.
A waitress at River North Pub and Grill serves her first customer of the day.
A waitress at River North Pub and Grill serves her first customer of the day.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON RIVER/IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - February first is the day many Michigan bar and restaurant owners have been waiting for.

“It’s like the first day you’ve been in business, believe it or not,” said Mike McCarthy, one of the River North Pub and Grill owners.

He says today is almost like a fresh start.

“We’re coming out a five-month close down, not this last time, the total, the two together,” he explained.

That means out of less than 12 months, Michigan restaurants and bars have been closed and only offering carry-out for nearly half that time. But now that indoor dining can resume, McCarthy says this means businesses must put their best foot forward.

“You’ve got to win your customers back, this is like the first day for all of us; the only good thing is, we’re all in it together,” said McCarthy.

Dean Poquette, general manager at Solberg’s Greenleaf Sports Bar & Grill in Iron Mountain says business was booming Monday.

“Really strong lunch hour, some good bar business going on, people seem extremely excited,” he said.

All dine-in businesses are only allowed to have 25% occupancy, as well as a 10 p.m. closure, but Poquette and McCarthy both say, that’s better than nothing.

“25% could be challenging at times, but it’s certainly better than being closed,” said Poquette.

“Limited sales versus no sales is a big difference,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy urges people to still take precautions and remain patient.

“Come out carefully, it’s not a green light yet,” he said.

Many businesses are still offering carry-out or outdoor seating, if you don’t want to dine-in.

