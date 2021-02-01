A warm start followed by a big winter change

Upper-level ridge early this week will keep highs in the upper 20s into 30s. A weak wave of energy moves in today through tomorrow leading to a few scattered snow showers along northerly wind belts. Then, a system moves in on Thursday. It will bring widespread accumulating wet heavy snow. Lake effect snow takes over on Friday as arctic air surges in. Frigid conditions linger through the weekend as temperatures stay well below normal.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with isolated snow flurries.

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers along the north wind belts. Partly cloudy skies in the east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with wet heavy snow spreading from west to east

>Highs: Mid 30s

Friday: Lake effect snow showers with temperatures falling through the day

>Highs: 20s early on

Saturday: Lake effect snow and frigid

>Highs: Single numbers to single numbers below zero

Sunday: Cloudy with continued bitter cold

>Highs: Single numbers to single numbers below zero

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.