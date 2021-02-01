Advertisement

A warm start followed by a big winter change

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Upper-level ridge early this week will keep highs in the upper 20s into 30s. A weak wave of energy moves in today through tomorrow leading to a few scattered snow showers along northerly wind belts. Then, a system moves in on Thursday. It will bring widespread accumulating wet heavy snow. Lake effect snow takes over on Friday as arctic air surges in. Frigid conditions linger through the weekend as temperatures stay well below normal.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with isolated snow flurries.

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers along the north wind belts. Partly cloudy skies in the east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with wet heavy snow spreading from west to east

>Highs: Mid 30s

Friday: Lake effect snow showers with temperatures falling through the day

>Highs: 20s early on

Saturday: Lake effect snow and frigid

>Highs: Single numbers to single numbers below zero

Sunday: Cloudy with continued bitter cold

>Highs: Single numbers to single numbers below zero

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
The North Country Snowmobile Club posted video of the fire to its Facebook page.
None injured in trail groomer fire in Ontonagon
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
“Let Them Play” rally on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Sponsoring nonprofit South Shore Fishing Association announced 361 adult entries and 87 kids...
2021 Teal Lake Fishing Derby draws big turnout in socially-distant setting

Latest News

Daytime highs climbing to the 30s in some locations plus light snow chances north
Monday’s weather a walk on the mild side to begin February
Chance of snow showers & flurries mainly in the Western U.P.; mostly cloudy eastward
“Hello, Goodbye”: January weather ending in a flurry Sunday
Karl Bohnak's Evening Weather Forecast: 1/29/2021
Quiet Weather Continues into Next Week with a Warming Trend
mild
A milder trend unfolds