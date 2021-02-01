A reminder to the public about glass recycling

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During the first week of every month, the City of Marquette curbside collection will only pick up glass recycle along with garbage.

Currently, all other recycling materials will not be picked up during the first full business week of every month.

The Director of Public Works in Marquette asks residents to use the designated tubs or carts when putting out recyclables. Other hard-walled containers may also be used.

“Just a reminder, everything needs should be kept loose. It shouldn’t be in paper bags or plastic bags or anything like that,” says Cambensy. “So its easily sorted once it gets to the landfill authority.”

Cambensy also reminds residents that recycled materials are picked up according to the garbage collection route, so both recycle and garbage can be put out on the same day.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.