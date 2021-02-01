Advertisement

950 Delta passengers banned for violating company’s mask mandate

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) – Delta Air Lines has banned 950 passengers for violating its mask mandate.

The news comes as Delta CEO Ed Bastian praised the Biden administration’s new mask requirement on public transportation that begins tonight.

Bastian said the new executive order helps protect airline workers who enforce the mask policy.

The new Transportation Security Administration order mandating face masks across interstate travel begins at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

In the same company memo, Bastian said the airline is working with federal and state authorities to prioritize immunizations for frontline Delta workers.

Nearly 700 Delta employees have received at least one vaccine shot.

