13th ranked Ohio State shoots its way past Michigan State
Liddell leads Buckeyes with 20 points
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WLUC) - E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 13 Ohio State past Michigan State 79-62. Justice Suing added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes, who have won three in a row and six of seven. Michigan State had hoped to rebound from an embarrassing 30-point loss to Rutgers on Thursday that followed a long COVID-19 layoff. Joshua Langford led the Spartans with 14 points.
