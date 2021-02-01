13th ranked Ohio State shoots its way past Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WLUC) - E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 13 Ohio State past Michigan State 79-62. Justice Suing added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes, who have won three in a row and six of seven. Michigan State had hoped to rebound from an embarrassing 30-point loss to Rutgers on Thursday that followed a long COVID-19 layoff. Joshua Langford led the Spartans with 14 points.

