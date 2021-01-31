Advertisement

The T-Bar at Marquette Mountain prepares to reopen for dine-in service

The T-Bar has set up a reservation system for in-person patrons. Staff will schedule time between guests to sanitize tables.
Parties will be seated at least six feet apart from each other while dining.
Parties will be seated at least six feet apart from each other while dining.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restaurants are preparing to reopen their doors for dine-in service on February 1.

The T-Bar at Marquette Mountain has set up a reservation system for dine-in patrons. Because restaurants can only open at 25% capacity, the system will allow staff to schedule visits efficiently.

Staff will also schedule time between each reservation to thoroughly sanitize tables.

Executive chef Virginia Adams says she’s looking forward to welcoming skiers in from the cold once again.

“It’s kind of hard to not be able to come in and warm up every once in a while, so we’re pretty excited,” said Adams. “The capacity is a little bit difficult, but we’ve got everything spaced out and ready to go. It’s going to be wonderful; we’re happy to get people back inside.”

Visit the T-Bar online to make a reservation. Walk-ins will be accepted, but reservations are encouraged.

Marquette Mountain is also implementing a discount program for guests and staff. All proceeds will go toward JX Gives Back, which will distribute the money each month to a different local charity.

