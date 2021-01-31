Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office: Active situation at Fox River Mall, public asked to stay away from the area

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say they’re on the scene of an active situation at the Fox River Mall. They have not confirmed what the active situation involves.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, community members are asked to stay away from the mall area if they can for the time being.

The Sheriff’s Office says an incident was created at 3:34 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, community members are asked to only call 911 if they have important information to provide regarding the active situation at the mall, and not to ask questions about the incident.

Multiple squad cars could be spotted by one of our reporters outside of Scheels.

This is a breaking situation, and Action 2 News has crews at the scene working to gather more information.

Check back for more details as they become available. We will have the latest on Action 2 News at 5:30.

