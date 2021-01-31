None injured in trail groomer fire in Ontonagon

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a groomer machine fire in Ontonagon.

Around 10:00 p.m. on January 31, one of the North Country Snowmobile Club’s trail groomers began smoking. The operator, Mac McCaughn, says he was able to get out of the machine unharmed before flames quickly surrounded it.

McCaughn says he was approximately six miles from plowed roads, so it took an hour for help to arrive. The groomer is a total loss.

The machine was one of three groomers the North Country Snowmobile Club uses to plow a large area of trails. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the club continue operations.

