“Hello, Goodbye”: January weather ending in a flurry Sunday

A major low pressure system over Missouri steers in a wintry mix northward into the Great Lakes Region, bringing snow shower chances mainly to the Western U.P. overnight and into Sunday morning.

Snow coverage in the west diminishes into Sunday afternoon as the associated low pressure continues on a southeastward track.

Into Monday and Tuesday, winds back into a more favorable lake effect pattern for north wind belt locations – expecting mainly light intensity snow showers under a shallow moisture layer.

A high pressure ridge builds over the Upper Peninsula into midweek, resulting in above seasonal temperatures.

The next snow-producing system is forecasted to arrive Thursday followed by a cold airmass building in and lake effect snow chances Friday and Saturday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers and flurries in the western and southern counties

>Highs: 20s

Monday, Feb. 1: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries along the NW wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness and mild

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; breezy

>Highs: 30

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; colder

>Highs: 10s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.