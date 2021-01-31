Advertisement

Great Lakes Ice Races underway in Gwinn

Despite the mild start to winter, organizers were able to make ice to ensure a fun season.
A young racer makes his way around the track.
A young racer makes his way around the track.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Ice Races are underway in Gwinn.

Racers of all ages rev their engines and speed around the ice-covered track.

On January 30, the Great Lakes Ice Racing Association held its first night race of the season. Racers could be seen under lights as the sky grew darker.

Racing Association board secretary John Kay says despite the mild start to winter, organizers were able to make ice to ensure a fun season.

“We were really nervous at first, but everything is working out really well,” said Kay. “Now that it’s getting colder out, it’s just getting better and better every single weekend. It’s a really amazing thing for the community, and we’re so grateful to be able to put on this event and have some fun in the winter when it’s nice and cold out.”

Races are held every Saturday, and they will continue through March 14. For times and more information, visit the Great Lakes Ice Racing Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Kay's makes new batches of homemade pasties every day.
Two downstate men fly to the U.P. for pasties from a Marquette restaurant
The Veridea Group announced it has acquired the Flagstar/First National Bank complex in...
Veridea Group acquires historic buildings in downtown Marquette
Baraga Sheriff: Two ‘Good Samaritans’ help rescue woman from Canyon Falls
Kimber Brock mugshot
Menominee woman arraigned on meth, child abuse charges
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake,...
Michigan Republicans respond to Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State Address

Latest News

Families given “Make & Take” packs
Sponsoring nonprofit South Shore Fishing Association announced 361 adult entries and 87 kids...
2021 Teal Lake Fishing Derby draws big turnout in socially-distant setting
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
“Let Them Play” rally on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Three fire departments work to prevent further damage inside the house.
None injured in Marquette Township chimney fire