Great Lakes Ice Races underway in Gwinn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Ice Races are underway in Gwinn.

Racers of all ages rev their engines and speed around the ice-covered track.

On January 30, the Great Lakes Ice Racing Association held its first night race of the season. Racers could be seen under lights as the sky grew darker.

Racing Association board secretary John Kay says despite the mild start to winter, organizers were able to make ice to ensure a fun season.

“We were really nervous at first, but everything is working out really well,” said Kay. “Now that it’s getting colder out, it’s just getting better and better every single weekend. It’s a really amazing thing for the community, and we’re so grateful to be able to put on this event and have some fun in the winter when it’s nice and cold out.”

Races are held every Saturday, and they will continue through March 14. For times and more information, visit the Great Lakes Ice Racing Facebook page.

