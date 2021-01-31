Advertisement

From ho-hum to whopper: Major storm on its way to Northeast

The East Coast is bracing for a powerful winter storm.
The East Coast is bracing for a powerful winter storm.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) – After days of frigid temperatures but little else weather-wise, the Northeast braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days.

Three to 5 inches of snow arrived in central Ohio by early Sunday, making for some slippery roads. A few more inches was in the forecast for Sunday, but by the afternoon, the snow was expected to reach Pennsylvania.

Heavy snow falling at an inch to 3 inches an hour was forecast for Monday in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the National Weather Service said. Much of the region could see blizzard-like conditions, with a foot to 18 inches of snow.

Temperatures were expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s for New York City metro area.

The snow was expected to start falling in Massachusetts on Monday morning, bringing up to a foot of snow to impact the evening commute. The storm will reach northern New England later that night, meteorologists said.

Winds strong enough to bring down tree branches with gusts ranging from 35 to 50 mph were forecast for the storm.

