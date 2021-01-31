Advertisement

Edge of Reality VR Arcade offers virtual escape with social bubble intact

The Marquette-based arcade features six private stations and a rotating collection of 50+ games and simulations.
(KCRG)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In times of social-distancing and quarantine, a virtual reality arcade in Downtown Marquette offers you an escape to other places and adventures -- all within your safe social bubble.

Edge of Reality VR Arcade has six private stations, transporting you to the racetrack, boxing ring or even taking you on a virtual vacation to Paris.

Owner Robert Shirlin said they’re looking forward to hosting walk-in guests coming by as indoor dining resumes in the downtown area this week, with staff ready to ensure a safe experience for all.

“After we use the Clorox disinfectant on all of our equipment, we then use ultraviolet light so nothing is coming from our previous customers to our next customers. [We’ve] worked with everybody from five-year-olds to 102-year-old hospice clients, helping them find a comfortable way out -- a unique experience,” Shirlin said.

The virtual reality arcade owner added that guests are not required to stay masked up as long as they are in their private gaming stations.

To reserve gaming stations online, click HERE.

Reservations, including private parties, can be made by calling: 906-398-2070

Learn more about Edge of Reality VR Arcade via their webpage and social media.

