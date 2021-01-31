Bowling Green sails past MTU Hockey

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WLUC) - The No. 18-ranked Michigan Tech hockey team fell 5-2 Saturday at No. 8 Bowling Green in WCHA action at the Slater Family Ice Arena. The Huskies are now 8-5-1 overall and 2-2 in the WCHA.

“I thought we played hard tonight,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “I’m proud of the guys and proud of the effort that we put in. We got tired as the game went on, especially the guys that logged a lot of time on the special teams.”

The Huskies opened scoring only 2:18 into the game when Colin Swoyer took a shot that Tristan Ashbrook redirected in. Nick Nardella picked up the secondary assist with a faceoff win, and Blais Richartz provided traffic in front of the crease on Ashbrook’s second of the season.

The Falcons tied it up at 12:57 of the first with a power-play goal by Alex Barber. A shot by Cameron Wright was deflected with Taylor Schneider also assisting.

Tech captain Alec Broetzman scored for the third straight game when he put in a rebound after a shot by Tyler Rockwell at 18:36 on the power play. Arvid Caderoth extended his point streak to five games with the secondary assist on Broetzman’s fifth of the season.

Blake Pietila had an incredible save in the opening minute of the second period on a chance by Brandon Kruse. The BG bench was up in celebration in anticipation of a goal, but Pietila jumped across the crease to make the save with his blocker.

Carson Bantle had a chance to make it a two-goal lead for the Huskies on a 2-on-1 with Logan Pietila but his shot sailed high.

The Huskies were then whistled on three straight penalties in the second, and the Falcons capitalized with a power-play goal by Gavin Gould at the side of the net at 15:37 to tie it up.

Alex Barber then gave the Falcons the lead 2:00 later.

BGSU (16-4, 5-1 WCHA) added to its lead in the third period with a shorthanded goal by Sam Craggs to push it to a 4-2 game 10:46 into the third.

Connor Ford then scored an empty-net goal with 1:54 left to seal the victory for the Falcons.

Shots were 40-17 in favor of the Falcons. Blake Pietila made 35 saves with 10 in the first, 18 in the second, and seven in the third. Zach Rose had 15 saves for the home team.

Tech was whistled on eight penalties and the home team capitalized on two power plays. BGSU got called for four penalties.

Freshman forward Ryland Mosley made his Michigan Tech debut Saturday.

The Huskies continue their road trip at Ferris State on Tuesday (Feb. 2). The dog fight begins at 7:07 p.m. at Ewigleben Ice Arena.

