Bay Women’s Basketball almost pull off another upset

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Bay College Women’s Basketball Team (1-2) put a scare into the #13 Bryant and Stratton (WI) Bobcats (1-2) by erasing a 15-point deficit to take a lead in the last minute of the game. The Bobcats responded and escaped with a 59-57 victory on their home court, their first of the season.

It was the Norse that got off to a fast start opening the game on an 8-2 run. The Bobcats used a timeout to regroup and were able to respond and tie the game midway through. Bay held the lead until late, when Maxine Pelowske (FR, Kewaskum, WI) was fouled under the basket as her shot went in. Her free throw was good, tying the game at 17 at the end of the quarter.

A second quarter scoring drought for the Norse turned the game in favor of the hosts. Bryant and Stratton rattled off 14 points before the Norse were able to muster a basket. With 2:29 remaining in the half, Sandra Boulton (FR, Carney, MI) laid a shot in. It proved to be the only points for the Norse in the second quarter. The Bobcats scored 15 in the period and went into the half leading by a score of 32-19.

It looked as though the Bobcats were going to run away with the contest as the second half started. They would eventually extend to a 15-point lead. The Norse fought back. With 4:14 remaining in the third quarter, Chevy Koski (FR, Rock, MI) hit two free throws that cut the lead to single digits.

With just over three minutes remaining in the quarter Kennedy Englund (FR, Rock, MI) got in the act and nailed a three-pointer that made the score 41-37. The Bobcats responded, but Bay answered right back. The Norse got three’s on back-to-back possessions from Bree Arsenault (FR, Hermansville, MI) made the score 45-40 heading into the final period.

The Norse took the momentum to start the final period. Holly Wardynski (SO, Ontonagon, MI) drove to the rim to get her first points of the game, and a defensive stop, and put back by Boulton pulled the road team to within one.

The Norse defense continued the pressure that closed the gap in the third quarter. The Bobcats would not get a field goal in the fourth quarter until 6:30 remaining.

With 5:35 remaining in the game, the Norse would take their first lead since late in the first quarter. An Englund three from the right wing was on point, making the score 49-47 in favor of the Norse. The lead was short-lived as Tamara Hollins (FR, Milwaukee, WI) knocked down a shot from behind the arc.

Free throws in the final minutes kept the Norse close, but the outlook was bleak when Emmoni Rankins (FR, Madison, WI) put the Bobcats up four with a three-pointer with 41 seconds remaining. Bay scored on their next possession with 24.1 seconds remaining, making the score 57-55 in favor of Bryant and Stratton. The Norse decided not to foul with the shot clock dead, and the decision paid off. Cierra Molina (SO, Rudyard, MI) intercepted a pass as the Bobcats crossed half court and took it in for the game tying layup.

With just 9.4 seconds remaining a Bryant and Stratton timeout moved the ball up court. Rankins would get the call as she drove into the lane, spun, and hoisted a shot that went in with 3.4 seconds left. The Norse has one last chance to tie or take the lead, but the buzzer beating shot fell short, as Bay fell in a close battle.

“It’s always heart wrenching to lose a game by a shot in the final seconds, but there were so many other reasons why we eneded up in that situation in the first place,” said Head Coach Matt Gregory. “I thought we came off the bus sluggish, and it is tough to come out on top when you only score two points in a quarter. I thought we gave up too many offensive rebounds on good defensive possessions. It was nice to see some of our younger players step up and hit some big shots late. We are a fighting team, we just have to do it for 40 minutes. We definitely learned about ourselves today and we will be better for it.”

Boulton led the Norse with 16 points, which included eight points in the third quarter comeback. Koski was four of four from free throw and ended her night with ten points.

Rankins not only had the game-winning shot, but led all scorers as she ended her excellent effort with 24 points.

The Norse are scheduled to host a rematch with Kankakee Community College on Saturday. That game will tip at 1 pm.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.