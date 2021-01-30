Advertisement

None injured in Marquette Township chimney fire

The chimney of a house on Brickyard Road caught fire around noon.
Three fire departments work to prevent further damage inside the house.
Three fire departments work to prevent further damage inside the house.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a house fire in Marquette Township on January 30.

The chimney of a house on Brickyard Road caught fire around noon. The fire then spread to other parts of the structure.

The two occupants of the house made it outside and called for help. The Marquette Township Fire Department, Marquette City Fire Department, and Chocolay Township Fire Department responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly.

Firefighters worked to prevent further property damage underneath the chimney.

