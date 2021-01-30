NMU Women’s Basketball defense gets job done at LSSU

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team got back to their winning ways with a 62-46 victory over Lake Superior State University Saturday afternoon in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference contest.

NMU opened the game with a strong start, allowing just one made basket to their opponent in the first five minutes, going up 10-2 with 4:46 to play in the opening quarter.

The Lakers began to rally but the Wildcats maintained their strong hold on the home team, holding a 10-point advantage over LSSU with less than a minute to play in the quarter. A 5-0 run would end the first quarter Saturday, with NMU holding the 19-13 lead on the road.

NMU carried the momentum from their fast start into the second quarter, continuing to hold the opponent even with them in shots made, carrying a comfortable 31-25 lead into the locker rooms at the halftime break.

Opening the second half up six points, the Wildcats quickly hit a three-point jump shot to go up nine-points when Makaylee Kuhn caught a pass from Samantha Potter beyond the arc.

The Lakers attempted to rally after that, cutting the lead back down to six points partway through the third quarter but the Wildcats would not be stopped, going up 16 points before the end of the quarter, 49-33, while holding their opponent to just eight points in the frame.

They capped off the afternoon with 13 points in the final quarter for the 62-46 final. Two Wildcats finished the contest off in double-digit points including Kuhn, with 18, and Taya Stevenson who recorded 10 points, including two shots from three-point range.

The two teams return to action tomorrow afternoon in Sault Ste. Marie to conclude their regular season series.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.