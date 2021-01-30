NMU takes part in Gift of Life Michigan Campus Challenge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some NMU nursing students are encouraging people from their school and around the U.P. to become organ donors.

This is all part of the “Gift of Life Michigan Campus Challenge”, a friendly competition for Michigan’s colleges and universities to show off their school pride and help their communities.

This is the event’s 11th year, and the first year that NMU is involved.

“During the pandemic, it’s so hard to find positivity throughout life in general,” said junior Alyssa Milski, the President of the school’s Student Nurses Association. “If we can bring something positive like this to our community, then we are all for it.”

“I just mentioned, ‘This is something that the student nurses should do one day,’” said Assistant Nursing Professor Michelle Andriacchia. “And they said, ‘We want to do it now. We want to start this challenge in January.’ And they ran with it. They’ve done such a great job.”

Trophies are awarded based on the number of students registered, percentage of the student body registered, and efforts to spread the word. NMU is currently in 2nd with 30 students registered and 1st in registered student body percentage.

The challenge concludes on February 18th.

To find out how to sign up to register, go to https://www.giftoflifemichigan.org/become-donor?tag=nmu.

