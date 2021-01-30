“Let Them Play” rally on Portage Lake Lift Bridge

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - “Let us play!” Those were the words high school student athletes were chanting on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge in Houghton County.

This was one of multiple “Let Them Play” rallies scattered across the region, as Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state health department are facing pressure to allow winter sports to resume play.

Jeff Mikesch, an assistant coach on the Hancock Boys Ice Hockey team, says its time to get back on the ice and the court.

“The kids have worked hard,” Mikesch said, “and they’ve earned the opportunity now to be able to get back out and compete at this time.”

For over a month, high school sports, including hockey and basketball, have been delayed. Two Jeffers hockey players, Kyler Hillstrom and Brent Heinonen, were among many athletes who came out wearing their jerseys and spreading the word. For Hillstrom, it is his senior year.

“It’s been pretty hard,” Hillstrom stated. “It’s my last year. It’s kind of sad that we haven’t been able to play.”

Heinonen says Governor Whitmer should lift the restrictions on their sports.

“Hockey is something everyone up here does for fun during the winter,” he said, “and she’s kind of taking that away from us. It would be fun to get back on the ice.”

Throughout the past two weeks, winter sports have been conducting non-contact practices under the current orders from the state health department. Mikesch says the kids are ready to play, even if it means empty stands.

“At this point, these kids will play in front of no fans,” Mikesch mentioned. The Houghton kids want to get across and play the Hancock kids. The Hancock kids want to get up to Calumet and play those guys. We want to make it happen.”

Play is halted until February 21st, but players and coaches hope the governor will change her mind so they can get back to action.

