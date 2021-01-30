Advertisement

Lakers’ Men’s Basketball guts out a ten point win at NMU

By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team fell to Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference foe Lake Superior State University Saturday afternoon, 70-60, inside the Physical Education Instructional Facility.

At the first media timeout, the Wildcats trailed 11-6 to the Lakers, with a chance to pull within a basket after Max Bjorklund was sent to the line to shoot.

With 7:16 to play in the first half, Tre Harvey hit a three from the far corner, assisted by Noah Parcher, to bring the game back within one point, trailing LSSU 21-20.

Dolapo Olayinka put the Wildcats on top with a made jumpshot to make it 24-23 before a big defensive stop in the NMU zone gave them the ball back. LSSU had a stop of their own, picking up the defensive rebound to take back the lead.

Olayinka hit another three with 30 seconds remaining in the half to give his team the 33-29 lead before Carson Smith made two free throws for the 35-31 lead at halftime.

The Lakers opened the second half on a 5-0 run, taking the lead with 16:56 to play, 36-35.

The Wildcats kept things close early on, but the Lakers managed to take a nine-point lead as the clock ticked under six minutes remaining in regulation.

Game one went in favor of the Lakers, as they ultimately won 70-60 inside the PEIF Saturday afternoon. The two teams take to the court again tomorrow at 1 p.m. for the rematch.

