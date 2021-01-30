Advertisement

Families given “Make & Take” packs

Kids have the option to give finished paintings to isolated elderly people
(Jack Bassett)
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday morning, families stopped by CLK Schools to grab “Make & Take” packs.

Copper Country Great Start Collaborative and Copper Country Mental Health teamed up to give snowmen and winter-themed books, canvases, and paint to kids and their parents.

Speaking of snowmen, Disney character Olaf made an appearance to give the packs to the families.

The kids have the option to return what they paint to the school to be distributed to isolated elderly people.

“It’s very important for that social and emotional health,” said CCGSC Parents Coalition member Jen Beaudette,” and just that mental and physical wellbeing of people who aren’t able to get out in the community and see the youth and see the small children. The work is coming to them so that they can showcase it and keep it up in their homes.”

Next month’s theme is Dental and Valentine’s Day. This event will continue for the last Saturday of each month until May.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Kay's makes new batches of homemade pasties every day.
Two downstate men fly to the U.P. for pasties from a Marquette restaurant
The Veridea Group announced it has acquired the Flagstar/First National Bank complex in...
Veridea Group acquires historic buildings in downtown Marquette
Baraga Sheriff: Two ‘Good Samaritans’ help rescue woman from Canyon Falls
Kimber Brock mugshot
Menominee woman arraigned on meth, child abuse charges
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake,...
Michigan Republicans respond to Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State Address

Latest News

Sponsoring nonprofit South Shore Fishing Association announced 361 adult entries and 87 kids...
2021 Teal Lake Fishing Derby draws big turnout in socially-distant setting
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
“Let Them Play” rally on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Three fire departments work to prevent further damage inside the house.
None injured in Marquette Township chimney fire
Daniel Jay Saarela was found guilty of six counts.
Minneapolis man convicted on drug charges in Ironwood Township