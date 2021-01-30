Families given “Make & Take” packs

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday morning, families stopped by CLK Schools to grab “Make & Take” packs.

Copper Country Great Start Collaborative and Copper Country Mental Health teamed up to give snowmen and winter-themed books, canvases, and paint to kids and their parents.

Speaking of snowmen, Disney character Olaf made an appearance to give the packs to the families.

The kids have the option to return what they paint to the school to be distributed to isolated elderly people.

“It’s very important for that social and emotional health,” said CCGSC Parents Coalition member Jen Beaudette,” and just that mental and physical wellbeing of people who aren’t able to get out in the community and see the youth and see the small children. The work is coming to them so that they can showcase it and keep it up in their homes.”

Next month’s theme is Dental and Valentine’s Day. This event will continue for the last Saturday of each month until May.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.