Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns

Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled properly for allergens.(FDA via CNN)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn’t labeled properly for allergens.

People with allergies to eggs or fish could be exposed in a batch sold to seventeen states, many in the West and Midwest.

Dole says the salad dressing and the topping kit were accidentally swapped in the production process.

No illnesses or allergic reactions were reported before the recall.

The packages all have a “best if used by” date of Jan. 26.

If you have questions, there’s more information on FDA’s website under safety recalls, or you can call Dole directly, toll-free, at 1-800-356-3111.

