Advertisement

2021 Teal Lake Fishing Derby draws big turnout in socially-distant setting

Sponsoring nonprofit South Shore Fishing Association announced 361 adults and 87 kids registered in this year’s tourney.
Sponsoring nonprofit South Shore Fishing Association announced 361 adult entries and 87 kids...
Sponsoring nonprofit South Shore Fishing Association announced 361 adult entries and 87 kids registrants to this year’s tourney.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P.’s pastime of ice fishing offers outdoor fun while practicing social-distancing -- and its popularity was on full display at this year’s Teal Lake Fishing Derby in Negaunee.

Sponsors said it was their biggest turnout yet -- 361 adults and 87 kids signing up as contestants compared to the 250 total from last year.

Kids and adults went for the biggest catch of the day, from walleye, perch to largest pike.

The tournament is sponsored by South Shore Fishing Association (SSFA), completing its second year running.

Board member Paul Mousseau put it succinctly about this year’s event success.

“We blew it out of the water ... One of the guys said we had up to 18″ of ice out there. So ice isn’t a problem. It’s actually safe. You can spread out, you don’t have to worry about COVID. What was really exciting is to see all the kids. It’s the biggest group of kids we’ve had so far,” he said.

Mousseau explained that instead of an awards ceremony, winners were contacted by phone so as to prevent large gatherings at the event registration area.

Prize packages this year were donated by Fox Motors, Wilderness Sports and Marquette Power Sports.

Fox Motors donated the grand prize: the Frabill Ice Hunter Sidestep 200 Flip-over Shack.

And the winner of the top award? Mousseau said they come by way of Miami -- Florida (not Ohio).

Follow SSFA’s Facebook page for event updates and results.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean Kay's makes new batches of homemade pasties every day.
Two downstate men fly to the U.P. for pasties from a Marquette restaurant
The Veridea Group announced it has acquired the Flagstar/First National Bank complex in...
Veridea Group acquires historic buildings in downtown Marquette
Baraga Sheriff: Two ‘Good Samaritans’ help rescue woman from Canyon Falls
Kimber Brock mugshot
Menominee woman arraigned on meth, child abuse charges
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake,...
Michigan Republicans respond to Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State Address

Latest News

Families given “Make & Take” packs
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
“Let Them Play” rally on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Three fire departments work to prevent further damage inside the house.
None injured in Marquette Township chimney fire
Daniel Jay Saarela was found guilty of six counts.
Minneapolis man convicted on drug charges in Ironwood Township