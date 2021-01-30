2021 Teal Lake Fishing Derby draws big turnout in socially-distant setting

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P.’s pastime of ice fishing offers outdoor fun while practicing social-distancing -- and its popularity was on full display at this year’s Teal Lake Fishing Derby in Negaunee.

Sponsors said it was their biggest turnout yet -- 361 adults and 87 kids signing up as contestants compared to the 250 total from last year.

Kids and adults went for the biggest catch of the day, from walleye, perch to largest pike.

The tournament is sponsored by South Shore Fishing Association (SSFA), completing its second year running.

Board member Paul Mousseau put it succinctly about this year’s event success.

“We blew it out of the water ... One of the guys said we had up to 18″ of ice out there. So ice isn’t a problem. It’s actually safe. You can spread out, you don’t have to worry about COVID. What was really exciting is to see all the kids. It’s the biggest group of kids we’ve had so far,” he said.

Mousseau explained that instead of an awards ceremony, winners were contacted by phone so as to prevent large gatherings at the event registration area.

Prize packages this year were donated by Fox Motors, Wilderness Sports and Marquette Power Sports.

Fox Motors donated the grand prize: the Frabill Ice Hunter Sidestep 200 Flip-over Shack.

And the winner of the top award? Mousseau said they come by way of Miami -- Florida (not Ohio).

