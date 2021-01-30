18th ranked Huskies fall to 8th ranked Falcons 6-3

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WLUC) - No. 18 Michigan Tech fell 6-3 at No. 8 Bowling Green Friday, snapping a seven-game winning streak for the Huskies. Trenton Bliss scored a pair of goals to make it a one-goal margin in the third, but the Falcons iced it with a power-play and empty-net goal.

“We came out timid for sure in the first period,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “Most of the guys got their legs under them and got their compete going. The guys we needed to get going gave us a chance. We made it a one-goal game, but that’s as close as we could get.”

The Huskies (8-4-1, 2-1 WCHA) were down 4-1 with 6:00 to go in the second period. Arvid Caderoth drew a hooking penalty and on the ensuing power play, Trenton Bliss made it a two-goal game when he jammed in the puck at the side of the net. Caderoth assisted on the goal 27 seconds before intermission.

Only 1:29 into the third, Bliss made it a one-goal game with an absolute snipe over goaltender Eric Dopp. He carried the puck into the zone and snuck it under the bar for his sixth of the season. Justin Misiak had the assist with a faceoff win deep in the defensive zone.

The Falcons were then gifted a power play, and Connor Ford scored at 3:59 of the third to take a 5-3 lead.

Coach Shawhan pulled goaltender Blake Pietila with 2:19 left and Ford scored again to seal the win.

“I think we were pretty good tonight, but tomorrow we need to come out with the intensity that we developed later in the game,” added Shawhan.

BGSU (15-4-0, 4-1-0 WCHA) opened scoring only 1:37 into the game when Justin Wells finished off a 2-on-1 break.

The Falcons added to the lead less than 3:00 later on a long shot by Will Cullen that trickled its way across the goal line.

Alec Broetzman got the Huskies on the board 25 seconds later for his fourth of the season when he redirected a shot by Eric Gotz. Arvid Caderoth added the secondary assist to extend his point streak to four games. Broetzman has scored in two straight contests.

Brandon Kruse rounded out scoring in the first period with a one-timer on the power play at 9:56 to begin a four-point night.

Carson Musser scored 4:54 into the second to give the Falcons the 4-1 lead. His initial shot was blocked by a defenseman but he whacked in the rebound.

Tech outshot BGSU 28-27. Mark Sinclair started the game for the Huskies and made three saves. Blake Pietila stopped 18 shots in the final period and a half.

Eric Dop stopped 25 shots for the home team. He got help from his posts around him as Blais Richartz hit the crossbar in the first period and then Colin Swoyer in the second.

The two teams combined for 10 penalties. Tech was 1-for-4 on the power play.

The WCHA series wraps up Saturday with a 7:07 p.m. puck drop back at the Slater Family Ice Arena.

