Without Davis Pistons top defending champion Lakers

Griffin scores 23 for Detroit
NBA/Detroit Pistons
NBA/Detroit Pistons(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Blake Griffin scored 23 points and the Detroit Pistons took advantage of Anthony Davis’ absence in a 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James had 22 points and 10 assists, but only two of those points came after halftime. The defending champions have lost back-to-back games, the first losing streak of any kind for the Lakers since before last year’s playoffs. Davis was out with a right quad contusion. Detroit led by one before Griffin’s 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining started a 16-0 run. The Lakers went nearly seven minutes without scoring.

