Watersmeet Township Schools remain in remote learning through Feb. 5

The school district says there are a high number of COVID-19 cases and exposures.
FILE. Watersmeet Township School building in Watersmeet, Mich.
FILE. Watersmeet Township School building in Watersmeet, Mich.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gogebic County school is continuing remote learning Monday.

In a Facebook post, Watersmeet Township School District said students will remain in remote learning Feb. 1 through Feb. 5 because of a high number of COVID-19 cases and exposures.

The district said food pick-up will still be on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. central as usual.

The school has been in remote learning since Jan. 11.

