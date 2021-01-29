Advertisement

Watersmeet Township Schools go back to remote learning Feb. 1

The school district says there are a high number of COVID-19 cases and exposures.
FILE. Watersmeet Township School building in Watersmeet, Mich.
FILE. Watersmeet Township School building in Watersmeet, Mich.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gogebic County school is moving back to remote learning Monday.

In a Facebook post, Watersmeet Township School District said they are moving students to remote learning Feb. 1 through Feb. 5 because of a high number of COVID-19 cases and exposures.

The district said food pick-up will still be on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. central as usual.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake,...
Michigan Republicans respond to Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State Address
The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association logo
MAMA selects Chippewa County for new command and control center
Charles Knuckles mugshot
South Range man arrested on meth charge
Lume Cannabis Co. location in Escanaba. The facility opens Friday, Jan. 29.
Lume Cannabis Co. to open adult-use marijuana sales in Escanaba
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Protect Michigan Commission logo.
Protect Michigan Commission holds first meeting, highlights COVID-19 vaccine strategy in Michigan
As many as a third of Americans may now have some degree of protection against COVID-19,...
America’s COVID group immunity is growing, but there’s a long way to go
As many as a third of Americans may now have some degree of protection against COVID-19,...
How many Americans are now COVID-protected?
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
One-dose shot offers good protection, new hope against virus