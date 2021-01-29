Watersmeet Township Schools go back to remote learning Feb. 1

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gogebic County school is moving back to remote learning Monday.

In a Facebook post, Watersmeet Township School District said they are moving students to remote learning Feb. 1 through Feb. 5 because of a high number of COVID-19 cases and exposures.

The district said food pick-up will still be on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. central as usual.

