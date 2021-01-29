Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association hosts evening events this Saturday

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association typically holds racing events each Saturday starting at Noon.

This weekend, special evening events will take place starting at 5:00 PM EST.

The entry fee is $5 per car load. For an additional $10 per person you can enter the pit area.

These events are ideal for family-friendly socially-distanced fun because you can enjoy the races from the comfort and warmth of your vehicle if you prefer.

Top racers will earn cash prizes.

Spectators can tune into 88.7 FM for race announcements.

Be sure to check out the UMIRA Facebook page for additional information.

You can also email uppermichiganiceracing@gmail.com with additional questions.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.