Two teens charged in Menominee County shooting incident

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two teenagers are facing felony charges in relation to a December shooting in Menominee County.

According to court documents, 15-year-old Moxie J. Barke and 17-year-old Logan Daniel Race are both charged with one count of Assault with Attempt to Murder. If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The charges stem from an incident on Monday, Dec. 28 when a victim reported being shot at his home during a drug deal. The victim identified that Barke,14 years old at the time, was present when the victim was shot by Daniel Race. According to court documents, Race allegedly shot the victim after attempting to steal a bag of marijuana from him.

According to Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg, both Moxie and Barke are awaiting extradition and are currently being held in Wisconsin. Both are being charged in the State of Michigan as adults. They are both also facing a felony firearms charge.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

